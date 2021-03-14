Chloe x Halle are the epitome of chic at the 2021 GRAMMYs. Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey looked ultra-chic ahead of their red carpet appearances for the in-person/virtual hybrid awards show wearing coordinated custom ensembles by Louis Vuitton.

Making a strong case for undeniably fierce animal prints, the Baileys -- who starred in Louis Vuitton's Spring 2021 campaign -- stunned in shimmering beaded gold dresses featuring an updated tiger print. The older of the two, Chloe, took an edgy approach to her ensemble with a fitted maxi dress with a high-cut slit up the leg. The 22-year-old singer accessorized with thigh-high black patent platform boots, mesh opera-length gloves, drop earrings and gold bracelets.

Halle opted for a mini dress featuring the same print with a long black train and a matching animal print headband. The 20-year-old artist went for simpler accessories, pairing her GRAMMYs dress with black strappy heels and bangle bracelets.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

The duo is nominated in three categories tonight, Best R&B Song for “Do It,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” and Best Progressive R&B Album for their second studio album, Ungodly Hour.

Chloe x Halle spoke with ET on being recognized by the GRAMMYs and releasing music during the pandemic.

“It means the entire world to my sister and I because we just love creating together and it just really bonds our sisterhood,” Chloe tells ET’s Leanne Aguilera. “We’re just really creating for fun and for ourselves and to know that other people appreciate what we create in our living room and our garage and just by having fun and experimenting, it truly means a lot to us.”

“Especially as creatives during this time of just craziness of 2020, the pandemic of everything going on, as a creative it’s such a beautiful way to get out your emotions and an outlet to have music or have writing. So for all of these amazing artists who have just been releasing projects I applaud them and I’m grateful for them because it helps me get through these times,” Halle adds.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Follow along right here at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for the annual awards show, including how to watch the GRAMMYs, GRAMMYs performers, Best Dressed stars and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Keep Up With All the GRAMMYS Premiere Ceremony Winners - Live Updates

2021 GRAMMYs: Red Carpet Arrivals

2021 GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners List

DaBaby Says He Invited JoJo Siwa to Perform With Him at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery