Chris Brown Files Defamation Suit Against Rape Accuser

Chris Brown is not letting his name be tarnished, following rape allegations earlier this week.

Raphael Chiche, the 29-year-old singer's Parisian lawyer, tells ET that a defamation suit was filed Thursday against Brown’s latest accuser, a 24-year-old woman who claimed that Brown assaulted her in Paris, France, on Jan. 15.

On Tuesday, the "With You" artist, along with two others, was detained on a rape accusation after the woman filed a complaint. The singer was released that same day, with no charges filed against him. The investigation is still ongoing.

Chiche confirmed Brown's release on Tuesday, stating, “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the Public Prosecutor of Paris. The charges against Chris Brown have not been dropped and investigations are still going on but Chris Brown has not been sued by Prosecution."

Before news of his release broke, the "Look at Me Now" singer took to Instagram to address the situation.

"💡 I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" he wrote in a since-deleted post.

After returning to work, and sharing video of his rehearsals, Brown received a slew of support from his fans, as well as celebrity pals Justin Bieber and Nick Cannon.

Bieber called Brown the greatest of all time, writing, "No one can touch you ur the GOAT," while Cannon encouraged him to "Stay Focused King!"

