Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni, and son, Christopher, paid tribute to their late father at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.

The groundbreaking musician, best known as the frontman for the iconic bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, earned a posthumous GRAMMY Award on Sunday for Best Rock Performance, for the song "When Bad Does Good."

Toni, 14, and Christopher, 13, accepted the award on their father's behalf and shared an emotional speech about the impact and legacy their father left behind.

"He was known for many things," Christopher shared. "He is a rock icon, the godfather of grunge and the creator of a movement, whose contribution to music history made a lasting impact across genres and generations. He was also one of the greatest poets of his time, whose soaring, unforgettable vocals made him the voice of a generation."

"While he touched the hearts of millions, the most important thing he is known for, to us, is being the greatest father and our hero," the rocker's son added.

The emotional moment came after the singer's children walked the GRAMMY Awards red carpet outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, alongside their mother and Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell.

As a special memorial to her father, who died May 17, 2017, at the age of 52, Toni rocked a T-shirt under her leather jacket featuring a black-and-white photo of her dad singing on stage during a performance.

Cornell's 18-year-old daughter, Lily Cornell Silver -- whom the singer shared with ex-wife Susan Silver -- also walked the red carpet before the show and came out to support her family.

This is Cornell's third GRAMMY win after winning twice in 1995 with Soundgarden, taking home the awards for Best Metal Performance and Best Hard Rock Performance.

For more on some of the tributes the singer's family has paid over the last two years, watch the video below.

