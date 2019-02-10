Chris Cornell may no longer be with us, but his spirit lives on.

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman's daughter, Toni Cornell, paid tribute to her father at Sunday's 2019 GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old wore a white shirt with a black-and-white photo of her father, which she paired with a leather jacket, black shorts with tights and combat boots.

Chris, who died May 17, 2017 at the age of 52, is posthumously nominated for Best Record Performance for his song, "When Bad Does Good." He is up against "Four Out of Five" by Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet's "Highway Tune," "Uncomfortable" by Halestorm and The Fever 333's "Made in America."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Chris previously won two GRAMMY Awards with Soundgarden in 1995 for Best Metal Performance for "Spoonman" and Best Hard Rock Performance for "Black Hole Sun."

Since her father's death, Toni has honored the singer with a handful of special performances, including at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles last month, where she took the stage with Ziggy Marley.

See Miley Cyrus' performance from the event in the video below.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

