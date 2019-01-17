Miley Cyrus and many other stars spent Wednesday night honoring one of the greats. In a moving tribute concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, a slew of celebrities came out to honor the late Chris Cornell.

The former Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman died on May 18, 2017 when he took his own life in a hotel room in Detroit.

The show, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, featured performances by Cyrus, Adam Levine, the Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, Taylor Momsen, Brandi Carlile, Ziggy Marley, Miguel, Chris Stapleton, and Cornell's own 14-year-old daughter, Toni.

Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin, Jack Black, and many other spoke at the event, paying homage to the GRAMMY-winning artist.

While there were many impressive performances, Cyrus’ rendition of Temple of the Dog’s “Say Hello 2 Heaven” brought the house down as she belted out the emotional lyrics in her signature raspy voice.

“Say Hello to Heaven… had a heavenly experience with you tonight, Chris,” Cyrus captioned a video of the performance. "We felt you and heard you… your words and spirit filled the room… there was an overwhelming feeling of so much love… we miss you deeply… tonight was an honor… #chriscornelltribute.”

