Chris Cuomo is slowly but surely getting back to his normal routine after battling the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old CNN anchor shared video on his Instagram Story of him walking outside with a mask on, after he finally got the approval from doctors to step out of the basement of his home where he's been under quarantine since getting diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 31. Cuomo said he walked up and down his driveway for 25 minutes, and later detailed how he was getting back to working out. Cuomo shared that doctors told him that getting back to exercising after recovering from the coronavirus was going to be a lot harder than when one recovers from the flu, likening it to coming back from major surgery.

Cuomo said he started with 20 minutes on an elliptical machine at a low level to get his heart rate up to 130, and thankfully, didn't break out in a fever. Aside from his walk, he shared video of him doing light arm exercises with a band.

Earlier in the day, the newsman shared video of himself emerging from his basement for the first time.

"This is what I've been dreaming of, literally, for weeks," he said as his 17-year-old daughter, Bella, filmed him. "This is the dream, just to be back up here and do normal things."

Cuomo thanked his three children -- including 14-year-old son Mario and 11-year-old daughter Carolina -- for being nice to him, taking care of him and stepping up.

"So anyway, I'm back," he said. "Let's get after it."

ET spoke with Cuomo's wife, Cristina, on Friday, who also recently got cleared to be out of quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. Cristina shared that she was impressed with her eldest daughter, Bella, stepping up amid her parents' health issues.

"The first morning I could barely get out of bed," she recalled. "I was up to FaceTime Carolina and say, 'Go over and get started on school,' but she was already at her computer and Bella had gotten her up, and there was a tray of English muffins and eggs at my door and she had brought me all the other supplements that I had been missing."

Bella also took care of her father and little brother, feeding the dogs and taking care of the household.

"She really stepped up in a big way and, you know, sometimes you think they're not paying attention and then you realize they actually have been," she said.

Cristina later joked that there's now a "wait list" to date her brother-in-law, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, thanks to his rising popularity due to his leadership role amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video below for more:

