Chris Cuomo's Son Mario Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Paige Gawley‍
Chris and Cristina Cuomo
Amid both Chris and Cristina Cuomo's battles with COVID-19, Cristina revealed on Wednesday that their son, Mario, has also been diagnosed with the virus. She shared the news alongside photos of her and her husband with Mario.

"This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large," she wrote before sharing the news. "After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus."

"My heart hurts more than my head over his infection," she continued. "This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms."

Cristina noted that she's "applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol" and is focusing on giving him "lots of vitamins."

"Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch," she added.

 