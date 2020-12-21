Chris Evans is refusing to back down when it comes to his hilarious scare competition with his younger brother, Scott.

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old actor posted a video on his Instagram Story of him frightening Scott as Scott walked into the kitchen. Chris yelled his brother's name loudly, as Scott froze in shock.

"Yeah, you idiot!" he cracked with a laugh.

"Don't Start None, Won't Be None," he wrote of the video.

🤣🤣 I knew it!! The scare competition is in full flow!! 🤭@ChrisEvans..the hiding position seems lucky for you!! 🤣 You're up @thescottevans !! pic.twitter.com/xP6zv93iSM — Shrabani Mondal (@Shrabani22) December 20, 2020

Chris was of course retaliating after Scott recently shared his own Instagram video of him scaring Chris as he entered the house with his beloved dog, Dodger. The brothers are known for continuously one-upping one another when it comes to scaring each other.

"I got him again," Scott wrote. "And captured a little private conversation with Dodger. ‘You goof.'"

Chris was a good sport and shared the video on his own Instagram account, writing, "Living in fear for the holidays…"

Chris Evans once said: "My brother and I clearly have the same affliction. We absolutely love scaring people." 🤣



[Here's a little compilation] pic.twitter.com/GiFIdZY5OJ — Sílvia (@JustMe_Silvia) December 20, 2020

Scott, 37, and Chris are obviously close. Last month, Scott shared a video of him playing with dogs over Thanksgiving, including Dodger.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses 'Knives Out' Co-Star Chris Evans’ Nude Photo Leak This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chris Evans Will 'Never Regret' Tattooing His Dog's Name on His Chest

Chris Evans Speaks Out About His 'Embarrassing' NSFW Photo Blunder

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling to Star in $200 Million Netflix Film

Related Gallery