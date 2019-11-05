Those are some good genes in the Evans family! Brothers Chris and Scott Evans appeared together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they showed that good looks do run in the family.

Though Chris is best known for his iconic role as Captain America, Scott is also an actor. He's had a recurring role on the Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie and stars in the new film Sell By. The siblings had a fun time spilling their family secrets during a game of "Know Your Bro" on Monday night, and took turns answering tell-all questions about one another while the other sibling wore noise-canceling headphones.

Scott opened up about his boyfriend, Zach Volin, when describing his own obsession with murder and crime shows. "I tell my boyfriend all the time. I'm like, 'Listen, don't get me mad because I could get away with it,'" Scott teased.

The 36-year-old actor also revealed that when he was eight or nine, "My brother pushed me back into a coffee table and I cracked my head open and I ended up getting four stitches... It was like a murder scene... Chris was like, 'Please don't tell!' And I just said that I fell."

Chris, 38, appeared to be shocked that his younger brother let his secret slip, shouting, "That was between us! ...Mom showed up and he covered my a**."

The funniest moment came when Chris was asked to recount Scott's most embarrassing childhood memory.

"Scott as a kid had bowel control issues," he revealed before recalling a time when his brother "pooped his pants" multiple times on a ski trip. Finally he was down to just his snow pants when he felt another accident coming.

"Me and my sister and are like, 'Just hold on!' And he didn't make it," Chris revealed.

Hilariously, Scott also remembered a story about having an accident in his pants, but it wasn't from their family ski trip. Watch the clip above to see the brothers crack up.

