Chris Evans Has the Cutest Response to Lizzo Joking That She's Pregnant With His Baby
Lizzo and Chris Evans' flirty friendship is something we could never get tired of. The "Good as Hell" singer recently took to TikTok pretending to be pregnant with the Captain America actor's baby and Evans' response to her now-viral video was too good for Lizzo not to share.
"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," she said. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."
On Monday, Lizzo joked that she had "secured the child support bag," after posting what appeared to be an Instagram exchange between the pair, where Evans shared his excitement for their baby-to-be.
@lizzo
Reply to @notjustjosiahh THE SECRET IS OUT🇺🇸♬ Captain America (From "Captain America: The First Avenger") - London Music Works
"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "My mother will be so happy lol."
"Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol," he added.
"OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸," Lizzo excitedly captioned the TikTok video.
@lizzo
OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸♬ original sound - lizzo
Fans were quick to share their suggestions, with one user writing, "Y'all can name it Erica, because you can't spell America without Erica." Another fan suggested, "Name yo kid Steve Rogers."
Their adorable exchange first started in April when the GRAMMY winner shared a funny TikTok, writing, "Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke."
In the clip, Lizzo shows the DM she sent to the 40-year-old Marvel actor, which features a gust of wind, a female basketball player, and a basketball emoji. Fans have interpreted this as Lizzo declaring she's shooting her shot with the Hollywood heartthrob.
To make matters even better, Evans responded to the DM and subsequent TikTok, with Lizzo sharing his hilarious response in a second video.
"No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote with a kissing face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he added with a face palm emoji, referencing the time he accidentally leaked a nude photo of his manhood on his Instagram Story this past September.
Since then, Lizzo has given fans an update on their friendship, sharing more DMs between her and the actor shortly after her drunk message to Evans.
"Well... they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take (and even tho I unsent it like dork) I'm glad u know I exist now," Lizzo wrote.
"Of course I do! I'm a fan! Keep up the great work! xxx," Evans wrote back. Swoon!
