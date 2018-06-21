Chris Hardwick's Wife Lydia Hearst Breaks Silence Regarding Abuse Allegations

Chris Hardwick's wife, Lydia Hearst, is speaking out about the allegations of abuse against her husband.

Last week, 29-year-old actress Chloe Dykstra claimed she was a victim of emotional and physical abuse by an ex-boyfriend in a first-person essay that went viral, titled "Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession." Dykstra did not name her alleged abuser, but did write that he was 20 years older than her and sober, which led many to believe she was speaking about Hardwick. Hardwick has denied the allegations.

On Thursday, Hearst -- who's been married to 46-year-old Hardwick since 2016 -- broke her silence on the allegations and said she stands in "complete support" of her husband.

"This is not a statement in defense, this is a statement of defense,” Hearst tells ET. “Defense for all the women who have been sexually abused, raped, trafficked, and tortured; defense of all the people who this movement was started for. Over the last year the #MeToo movement has rightly aimed a spotlight directly on women whose stories needed to be told. As someone who has been involved in toxic relationships in the past, I know firsthand the importance of sharing these stories and do not take this situation lightly."

“I have made the decision to come out in support of my husband not out of obligation, but out of necessity to speak the truth about the person I know," the statement continues. "Chris is nothing but loving and compassionate and is the only person who has stood by me, never judged me, helped me heal, and feel whole. To defend my husband would be giving credence to any of these accusations. I will not do that."

Hearst, 33, says "the truth will always win."

"Chris Hardwick is a good man,” she says. “I remain in complete support of my husband, and I believe that the truth will always win. #TimesUp because I know my truth and I believe in due process.”

Meanwhile, Dykstra took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank people for their support.

"The people who have come forward with both stories validating mine, and stories of their own personal experiences, have helped me immensely with my own healing process," she wrote. "After years of therapy and rebuilding, your support has done so much more for me than all of it combined."

Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/giXmp2wb9V — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) June 20, 2018

In a statement to Deadline last Friday, Hardwick vehemently denied ever sexually assaulting Dykstra. Since the allegations, both Hardwick's AMC show, Talking With Chris Hardwick, and his San Diego Comic-Con appearance scheduled for next month were put on hold.

"These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond. I was heartbroken to read Chloe's post," Hardwick said. "Our three-year relationship was not perfect -- we were ultimately not a good match and argued -- even shouted at each other -- but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

"When we were living together, I found out that Chloe cheated on me, and I ended the relationship," he continued. "For several weeks after we broke up, she asked me to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, 'build a life' with me and told me that I was 'the one,' but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful."

"I'm devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women," Hardwick concluded.

