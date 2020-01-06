Chris Hemsworth and his family are donating $1 million to help fight Australia’s horrific wildfires.

The 36-year-old actor took to social media on Monday to post a heartfelt video from his homeland about the deadly fires which have ravaged the country since late July.

“Hey there guys, as you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation,” he said. “They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on the way -- we’re really still in the thick of it here.”

“There’s plenty of challenging times still to come so what we need is your support and your donations,” he continued. “I’m going to put forward a million dollars and hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form. Every dollar counts.”

In an accompanying caption, the Thor: Ragnarok star shared the donation was on behalf of his family.

"My family and I are contributing a million dollars," he wrote. "Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya."

Hemsworth, a Tourism Australia ambassador, and his actor brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, are from the coastal town of Byron Bay in the state of New South Wales -- one of the worst-hit areas.

The fires are estimated to have caused more than 12 million acres to perish and the death of at least 500,000 wildlife. At least 25 people have died and more than 2,000 homes in New South Wales alone have been affected.

The blazes’ far-reaching impact has been felt in recent days with skies over New Zealand -- more than 1,200 miles away -- turning an eerie shade of orange and yellow as smoke reached the nearby nation.

Smoke is also reported to have reached Chile, around 7,500 miles away.

With relentless heat and lack of rain in many parts of the affected areas, the devastation is expected to continue and countries including America and New Zealand have sent firefighters to help battle the blazes.

Hemsworth is one of many Australian stars who are doing their bit to help raise money to aid the firefighting efforts.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donated $500,000 and told ET they were "hoping and praying" for relief during an interview at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

"Yes, our house is OK," Kidman said. "Obviously it's day-by-day right now in Australia. As we've said, we're so worried. We love our country and so we're all just hoping and praying, but we're in it together."

Singer Pink, who has longstanding ties with the country and has spent extensive periods touring there, also donated $500,000, as did Aussie songstress Kylie Minogue.

“Last year I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time,” Minogue tweeted on Monday morning. “Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking. As a family, we’ve donated $500,000 towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required. Big or small, from near or far, any support will help those affected by the devastating bushfires. With love, The Minogue Family.”

Last year I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time.

Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/5RWYZDQyBg — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) January 6, 2020

Australian comedian has reportedly raised a staggering $40 million through a FaceBook fundraiser and set a goal of $29 billion to reflect the amount that the Australian government spends annually on subsidizing the coal and gas industries.

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe missed the Golden Globes due to being in Australia "protecting his family," but he wrote an acceptance speech for his award (Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television) which was read on stage by Jennifer Aniston.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," Crowe's statement read. "We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is -- that way we all have a future. Thank you."

To donate to wildfire relief efforts, click here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are 'Hoping and Praying' Amid Devastating Australia Wildfires (Exclusive)

Golden Globes 2020: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Say It's 'Day By Day' With Australian Wildfires

Pink Donates $500,000 to Devastating Australia Wildfires

Golden Globes 2020: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Say It's 'Day By Day' With Australian Wildfires This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery