Chris Hemsworth is opening up about his daughter India's possible future in acting and a special moment he shared with Arnold Schwarzenegger while the two action stars were both in Brazil for Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event.

Hemsworth is proud of his daughter for her scene-stealing work on Thor: Love and Thunder. However, that doesn't mean he's in a hurry to get her next project lined up. The handsome star walked the carpet at Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event, held in São Paulo and he stopped to talk with ET's Denny Directo about working alongside his family.

Hemsworth, who is starring in Netflix's blockbuster action sequel Extraction 2, is married to model and actress Elsa Pataky, who recently starred in the streaming platform's thriller Interceptor. And Hemsworth said he's down to one day star in a white-knuckle action epic for Netflix, alongside his lovely wife.

"I'm open to all of it!" he shared "Someone's gotta write it. I'm not a writer, but I could pen a couple ideas to paper and send them through."

He's a little less keen on the idea of getting his 11-year-old daughter, India Rose, back on the screen, despite enjoying her work on the fourth Thor film.

"You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing," Hemsworth said of his daughter's role in the film. "I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!' And she was a pro and loved it."

"But I want her to have a childhood," he added, "and I think so does she."

Hemsworth explained that, when she's a bit older, and "if she's keen to do more things," then he's all for it.

"But I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,'" he added. "Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things."

Hemsworth, meanwhile, seemed to be enjoying the fame train as he traveled to Brazil for the first time for the Tudum event, and even got the chance to hang out with Arnold Schwarzenegger at the gym.

"That was cool, yeah, that was the highlight of my life," Hemsworth marveled. "I saw him in the gym and I was like, 'Oh my god! That's Arnold!' And the heart rate goes up a bit, there's nervous trepidation. 'He's like, Chris! Oh, hey, how are ya?' And we had a chat. He's wonderful."

"A lot of [the films] he's done have inspired action [films] to this day and certainly myself and [Extraction 2 director] Sam [Hargrave] referenced a lot of his films," Hemsworth shared. "There's a scene where I'm on top of a train holding a big minigun and I was like, 'We gotta do the Arnold Commando shot!' and so that's an homage to him and all the incredible things he's done on screen."

As for how working out together went, Hemsworth shared "It was all respectful, supportive training, you know, I didn't want to go near the competitive side of a Schwarzenegger. He has that in spades."

Fans can see the subtle homages in Hemsworth's pulse-pounding Extraction 2, streaming now on Netflix.

