Chris Hemsworth couldn't be happier to see his fellow Avengers star, Chris Evans, be honored as People's Sexiest Man Alive.
Hemsworth walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of his new series Limitless, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about Evans' new, impressive title.
"It's about time," Hemsworth said with a smile, adding that the honor is "well deserved."
"I've been saying it for years, and the world's finally catching up," Hemsworth said with a smile. "He's a good-looking human!"
Hemsworth himself has been among the select group who have been awarded the Sexiest Man Alive title, being named such in 2014 -- or, as Hemsworth explained, "Many, many years ago."
"I'm passed my prime now," the ridiculously handsome leading man said with a laugh, before explaining that Evans getting the title represents "a passing of the torch."
Evans takes over the title from fellow Avengers co-star Paul Rudd, who nabbed the title last year -- when many thought it would go to Evans then.
As for Hemsworth, the star is now exploring the world of longevity and human endurance in Limitless, his new series for National Geographic. Director Darren Aronofsky serves as an executive producer on the series, and Hemsworth said it was because of Aronofsky that he was brought onto the project.
"He pitched me the series a number of years ago," Hemsworth recalled. "It's about longevity, how to live a longer, healthier, better, life. And I thought, 'Absolutely, I'm keen!'"
"It's entertaining but educational and so I'm so excited for people to see it, from young kids to adults," he added.
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth premieres Nov. 16 on Disney+.
