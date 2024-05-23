Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's kids were excited about his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, but also the after-party!

On Thursday, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star, 40, was cemented in Hollywood history with his star on the iconic landmark, and he shared his kids' -- daughter India, 12, and 11-year-old twins boys, Tristan and Sasha -- reactions to the special moment with ET's Cassie DiLaura.

"I think so," Hemsworth told ET when asked if the moment gave him some cool points.

While his children were excited about the big day, India had another plan in mind.

"My daughter last night was like, 'Hey, what are we doing tomorrow?' And I said, 'It's the star ceremony.' She's like, 'I thought we were going to Six Flags?' I was like, 'No that’s the next day.' She was like, 'Oh, cool, ok,'" he quipped about their conversation. "I think she thinks it's cool. She thinks Six Flags and theme parks are cool anyway."

Chris Hemsworth was joined by his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children, India, Tristan and Sasha, at his Walk of Fame ceremony. - Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Hemsworth was joined by Pataky and all three of their children for the ceremony. While the man of the hour and his leading lady posed with their twins for pictures, their daughter sat out of the moment.

Hemsworth is still reeling from the Chris Hemsworth Day celebration, telling ET that he thought it was all a dream.

"It feels like it's a trick," he said. "I'm suspicious. I'm going to wake up in a sec and it's all gonna be a dream. But amazing! I feel very honored and a great sense of gratitude and thanks for all the people who helped me get here. Team effort."

Hemsworth was celebrated by his Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr., who used his speech to speak about his friend's impact and do a hilarious Avengers roast. Also on hand was Australian filmmaker, George Miller, and Hemsworth's Furiosa co-star, Anya-Taylor Joy.

Taking the podium, Hemsworth gave his family a very special shout-out.

Chris Hemsworth was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife who has been here for my entire career basically by my side," he said to the actress, whom he's been married to since 2010. "Endlessly encouraging and supportive, and it doesn't get lost upon me that she put aside her own dreams to support mine. I am forever in your debt. The fact that nothing I do in these moments and these occasions all these events, none of this is special without you by my side and I love you."

Hemsworth had equally heartwarming words for his three children.

"My kids who are endlessly inspiring for so many reasons," he continued. "They are an abundance of joy and passion. They inspire me to increase my VO2 max in the strength and conditioning, just to wrangle them and keep up with them. Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life head first and to have fun and to be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that's what life's about. And it's a constant inspiration. So I love you guys."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters May 24.

