Chris Hemsworth's kids are back on the red carpet! On Thursday, the actor posed alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 10-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, at the Australian premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The family dressed to the nines for the occasion. Chris opted for a gray suit, which he paired with a black button up, while Elsa stunned in a black lace gown with a thigh-high slit, and the boys coordinated in black suits.

Not present for the family outing was the couple's daughter, India, whom they welcomed in 2012, two years after they tied the knot.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth pose alongside their children, Tristan and Sasha, during the Australian premiere of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' in May 2024. - Don Arnold/WireImage

The family's red carpet appearances are few and far between. The last time the Hemsworth twins posed for pics with their parents was at the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in June 2022.

When ET spoke to Chris in 2022, he revealed how his kids feel about visiting him on the set of his high-profile projects.

"I guess it's just normal for them," he said. "They come on set and they get excited for a couple of minutes and then they realize it's a pretty boring process."

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their kids, Sasha and Tristan, attend the Sydney premiere of 'Thor: Love And Thunder' in June 2022. - Don Arnold/WireImage

Chris has been busy as of late, as he's been promoting Transformers One and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. He's also set to serve as one of this year's Met Gala co-hosts -- alongside Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour -- which will mark his first time at the famed event.

That's all to say that he's not retiring, a rumor that began swirling after Chris learned of his heightened risk for developing Alzheimer's when he underwent genetic testing for an episode of his Disney+ and National Geographic series, Limitless.

"It all got a little sort of blown out of proportion," he told ET last year of retirement rumors. "I wanted to take time off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with. The information about the predisposition... allowed me to make a whole bunch of other changes... from nutrition to my training to my mental fitness."

