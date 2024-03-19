'Furiosa': See the New Trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy's 'Mad Max' Prequel

George Miller is headed back into the apocalyptic desert in his Mad Max: Fury Road prequel/spinoff epic, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the titular character, first originated by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, who is kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers -- the last vestige of the once-thriving Earth after the great collapse -- by the Warlord Dementus (played by a barely recognizable Chris Hemsworth).

The film details how she "fought the world" on her way to survival, ultimately becoming the legendary road warrior Imperator Furiosa. The new trailer, released Tuesday, showed fans even more details from the upcoming prequel -- including high-octane chases and the moment Furiosa shaves her head to take on her iconic look.

"As a child, my world was forever changed," the heroine tells Dementus in the clip. "My childhood, my mother, I want them back!"

ET spoke with Hemsworth last summer, who opened up about what it means to him to be a part of the Mad Max universe.

"The young kid in me who grew up on watching Mad Max and those films -- that franchise has been running for 45 years," he marveled. "To be involved in it in any shape or form was a dream, working with George Miller was the most incredible experience I've ever had."

The film also stars Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Alyla Browne, Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber and Lachy Hulme.

Furiosa roars into theaters May 24.

RELATED CONTENT: