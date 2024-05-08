Get ready to travel back into the wasteland of filmmaker George Miller's wild imagining.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, fans will see how the mighty Furiosa became the warrior icon and apocalyptic legend fans saw in Mad Mad: Fury Road, and ET has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look from the set of the hotly anticipated blockbuster.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays a young Furiosa in the action-packed sequel (while Charlize Theron embodied the character as a full-grown road warrior in the 2015 epic). Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth plays the grizzled warlord Dementus, who kidnaps Furiosa from her home -- known as Green Place of Many Mothers.

"This film is so beyond the word epic that I actually cant think of a word for it," Taylor-Joy says of the post-apocalyptic thrill ride. "[It's] epic in scale, epic in ambition, epic in emotion, epic in action! It's just huge."

"I saw things in this I've never seen on any set," teased Hemsworth -- who's starred in some of the biggest, most expensive action films of the past decade. "So strap in!"

The film follows Furiosa as she attempts to survive and escape Dementus' control, all while he goes up against the terrifying warlord Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme).

Both Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy had to put a lot of work into getting into character -- both mentally and physically.

For Hemsworth, the role required a prosthetic nose -- which meant more time in hair and makeup than he was regularly used to -- but he also had to change the way he worked out. The actor began lifting lighter weights as his character was not intended to be quite as ripped as Hemsworth was when he played Thor.

He also had to perfect his voice, explaining, "I was listening to the horse races and the 'Ah, they're coming down the track and going up outside!" And there was something about the kind of nasality -- it just felt like someone that was round up tight and tense."

For Taylor-Joy, there was much more physicality to playing Furiosa than in many of her previous projects.

"I was really excited by the physical nature of this job," she explained. "So I started training a year before we started filming the movie."

One aspect of playing Furiosa -- and a core component of most Mad Max movies -- is high-octane action and car chases, which proved more difficult for Taylor-Joy, considering she didn't even have a driver's license when she began filming.

"The Valiant was the first car that I drove in the movie," Taylor-Joy said of one of several vehicles she drives throughout the film. "So that's got a really special place in my heart."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, and will open in theaters on May 24.

RELATED CONTENT: