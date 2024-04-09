Anya Taylor-Joy says Charlize Theron was more than happy to pass the Furiosa baton to her.

Talking with ET's Cassie DiLaura from CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old actress dished on connecting with Theron, 48, who played the older version of her character in Mad Max: Fury Road.

"She is as wonderful and cool and supportive as you can possibly imagine. I feel very, very lucky," Taylor-Joy told ET of the support she received from the South African-born actress.

Both women play versions of Imperator Furiosa, a driver in the post-apocalyptic world and companion of the titular character, Max Rockatansky, played by Tom Hardy in the 2015 movie.

When ET pointed out that both Taylor-Joy and Theron have backgrounds in ballet, The Queen's Gambit star responded, "I know, it weirdly comes in handy for like kicking a**."

She added, "It's just being able to consistently hit your marks and having the discipline and it's all really choreography at the end of the day -- just less pointe shoes and more punching."

The May 2024 release -- which also stars Chris Hemsworth -- follows Furiosa's origin story and how she became the brutal and embattled character that fans know and love. It will also explore her first encounter with Mad Max.

In 2023, ET spoke with Theron at the Fast X premiere in Rome, Italy, where she commented on Taylor-Joy's casting, saying she personally couldn't "think of a better actress" to portray the younger version of her fan-favorite character from Mad Max: Fury Road.

At the time, the Monster Oscar winner said she had not gotten the chance to talk with the Queen's Gambit star about the casting or the project but that she had full confidence that Taylor-Joy would kill it in the role.

"I think she's going to be totally OK. Without talking to me, she's going to be absolutely fine," Theron said.

In her interview from CinemaCon, Taylor-Joy also addressed her marriage to Malcolm McRae, which she kept a secret for two years. The Split actress shared that they knew going in that they wanted to keep it under the radar and have it remain special for themselves, even if it was just for a while.

"At the end of the day, it was about the two of us and so we ran away with our two best friends and had the most magical day possible," she said of their original ceremony. "But I was also very grateful that a couple of months later we were able to celebrate with our family."

As for how difficult it was to hard-launch her nuptials and say mum's the word until that point, the actress told ET that she and her husband were very strategic when it came to the entire situation.

"We did our research, we were like pretty spy-orientated," she joked. "But honestly, it just -- it kind of made it all the more special 'cause it just felt like a secret that we got to keep to ourselves."

In early April, The Menu star surprised the world by revealing that contrary to popular belief, she and McRae did not first get married in October 2023 in Venice as believed, but rather tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans in 2022.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy second (first) anniversary my love... you're the coolest."

So what is her advice for anyone looking to find their own happily ever after?

"Find your best friend and marry them," Taylor-Joy told ET.

Whether or not that wedding is kept a secret is entirely up to you.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by George Miller, releases in theaters on May 24.

