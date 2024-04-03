Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed that she privately married Malcolm McRae before her October 2023 wedding in Venice, Italy.

On Tuesday, The Menu actress stunned everyone by revealing that she had married the musician in a private ceremony in New Orleans in 2022.

The shared photos offered fans a peek into the 27-year-old star's special day, infused with elements inspired by the cult classic film Interview with a Vampire. Among the unique features of their celebration were "anatomically correct" cakes shaped like human hearts, reminiscent of the eerie yet romantic aesthetic of the vampire-themed movie.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," Taylor-Joy captioned the post, marking their second wedding anniversary. "Happy second (first) anniversary my love... you're the coolest."

Addressing the unusual choice of wedding cakes, she humorously added, "Yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

Instagram

Taylor-Joy radiated elegance in a Dior gown as she exchanged vows with McRae. Among the attendees was model and actress Cara Delevingne.

McRae also took to social media to express his love and commemorate their anniversary. "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful," he wrote, alongside photos from their wedding day.

Instagram

In October 2023, the Queen's Gambit star tied the knot with the 29-year-old musician in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

The bride was spotted standing on a balcony wearing a white veil and a gorgeous spaghetti-strap gown.

An eyewitness told ET at the time that Taylor-Joy and McRae said 'I do' in Venice just before 6 p.m. Some guests started to leave around 11 p.m. in taxis but the party kept going after midnight.

"We could hear the guests clapping," the eyewitness recalled.

Daily Mail was first to report on the wedding and noted that ahead of the ceremony, the couple -- who began dating in May 2021 -- tapped an Italian wedding planning firm, The Wedding Boutique Italy, to organize the ceremony and reception.

As for the celebrities in attendance, Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, posted pics from Italy and posed with Julia Garner and her husband. Evan Ross also shared photos, while Taylor-Joy's co-star in Hulu's The Great, Nicholas Hoult, was spotted in Venice with his girlfriend, Bryana Holly.

An eyewitness told ET that the newlyweds were also spotted having brunch with some of their wedding guests on the terrace of the St. Regis Hotel overlooking the Grand Canal.

The cute couple has kept their romance alive despite living primarily in different countries, with Taylor-Joy working and living largely in London, and McRae spending most of his time in the United States.

They've also kept their romance largely private, and have refrained from speaking publicly about their relationship. However, Taylor-Joy did chat about McRae with British Vogue in March 2022, and explained that they work so well together because they have similar personalities and passions.

"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she said at the time. "We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time, and it works really well."

