Chris Hemsworth made his red carpet appearance at the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder an adorable one, bringing his wife and two sons with him!
The star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 8-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, walked the Sydney red carpet and smiled for photos on Monday. The couple also shares a 9-year-old daughter, India, who appeared to be absent from the premiere.
The famous family looked fashionable, with Chris wearing a black T-shirt underneath his tuxedo jacket and Elsa wearing a gorgeous black gown, embellished with cut-outs and sequins. The boys dressed for the part, as well, wearing suits with white sneakers.
The film's director, Taika Waititi, also brought his family for the celebration. Waititi posed alongside his daughters, Te, 10, and Matewa, 6.
Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment of the highly praised Marvel saga. The film follows Thor as he attempts to retire from his heroic antics and embark on a journey to find inner peace, of course, this newfound quest is interrupted when the galactic killer, Gorr the God Butcher, is on a quest for vengeance. Natalie Portman stars opposite Hemsworth as Jane Foster, Thor's ex-girlfriend.
Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.
