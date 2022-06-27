Chris Hemsworth made his red carpet appearance at the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder an adorable one, bringing his wife and two sons with him!

The star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 8-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, walked the Sydney red carpet and smiled for photos on Monday. The couple also shares a 9-year-old daughter, India, who appeared to be absent from the premiere.

The famous family looked fashionable, with Chris wearing a black T-shirt underneath his tuxedo jacket and Elsa wearing a gorgeous black gown, embellished with cut-outs and sequins. The boys dressed for the part, as well, wearing suits with white sneakers.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The film's director, Taika Waititi, also brought his family for the celebration. Waititi posed alongside his daughters, Te, 10, and Matewa, 6.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment of the highly praised Marvel saga. The film follows Thor as he attempts to retire from his heroic antics and embark on a journey to find inner peace, of course, this newfound quest is interrupted when the galactic killer, Gorr the God Butcher, is on a quest for vengeance. Natalie Portman stars opposite Hemsworth as Jane Foster, Thor's ex-girlfriend.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.

