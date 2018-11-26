Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins are back with a new TNT series -- and it finally has a premiere date.

The six-episode limited series, I Am the Night, will premiere Monday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Pine and Jenkins introduced the intense new trailer released Monday straight from the Wonder Woman 1984 set.

Inspired by true events, I Am the Night (previously One Day She'll Darken) centers on Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth. As she begins to investigate the secrets of her past, Fauna follows a sinister trail that leads her closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery. Pine plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack reporter/paparazzo.

So excited to share this trailer for #IAmTheNight, starring the most amazing Chris Pine and @IndiaEisleyLife. This story was dying to be told and we loved telling it. Can’t wait for you all to see! Premieres January 28! @IAmTheNightTNTpic.twitter.com/LKxP62BeOj — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 26, 2018

The 90-second trailer opens with Fauna sending a letter to Jay, detailing the hardships she's dealt with throughout her life. "All my life, people have looked at me," she says ominously. "I just want to be normal... like everybody else." But something tells us, her wish won't be granted. "I found out I was adopted, so I came to Los Angeles, found my real family."

Soon after, Fauna meets Jay and they share a meal at a diner somewhere, where Jay asks her who she is. "I'm nobody," she insists, but Jay isn't buying it. "Are you sure about that?" he asks, before a friend warns him that "some stories don't want to be told." When Jay realizes that Fauna is the key to the Black Dahlia murder, he begins to spiral out of control.

"Imagine, for a second, that every single crazy thing she said was true," Jay proposes.

"I know what monsters are. I'm going to find out everything. You can't hide the truth forever," Fauna warns. Watch the new trailer below.

Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell, Jay Paulson and Connie Nielsen co-star in I Am the Night, which was announced in July 2017. Sam Sheridan wrote five of the six episodes, inspired by the life of Fauna Hodel. Sheridan, Jenkins and Pine, who is currently filming the sequel to Wonder Woman, serve as executive producers.

I Am the Night premieres Monday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

