Chris Pratt Geeks Out Over Laura Dern's Possible 'Jurassic' Franchise Return (Exclusive)

With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom rampaging toward movie theaters soon, fans will soon get to see Jeff Goldblum reprising his iconic character, Ian Malcolm, from the original two films in the Jurassic franchise.

However, one thing fans have been clamoring for is a return of Laura Dern, who famously starred opposite Goldblum as Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park -- and Dern herself has been very open about being down to come back.

Speaking with ET's Cameron Mathison at the premiere of Fallen Kingdom at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday, star Chris Pratt says he would love to see Dern return for future installments.

"Anyway she wants to come in would be amazing," Pratt marveled. "The fact that she'd be willing to is just another endorsement from one of the original cast members, which is music to our ears."

Pratt gleefully admitted that his "mind is exploding" with the potential of having the Oscar-nominated actress rejoin the franchise for a possible Jurassic World 3.

"[At] the end of this movie, you'll see, your mind will also explode uh with the potential of where this thing could go," Pratt teased.

The handsome star lamented not being able to cast Dern on the spot, joking, "Look, I don't make these calls -- but you're hired, Laura!"

ET caught up with Dern in December at the premiere of Downsizing, and the 51-year-old Golden Globe winner hinted that she would love the chance to return to the blockbuster franchise.

"[It] could be fun," she teased. "I mean, I love Ellie Sattler."

Dern praised the character, sharing, "She's a tough feminist! We need her back."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom -- directed by J. A. Bayona and penned by Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote and directed the first Jurassic World, alongside returning co-writer Derek Connolly -- is set to stampede into theaters on June 22.

