Chris Pratt Posts Rare Photo of All 3 of His Children

Chris Pratt is giving his fans a rare glimpse at his three children.

In an Instagram Story posted Wednesday, the actor, 44, showed off his clan from behind -- being careful to not reveal their faces -- as he served them breakfast after getting in an early morning workout.

"Breakfast is served," he wrote over a picture of the kids at a table enjoying some food. "I'll be fasting til noon 🫡"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star has three children, Jack, 11, Lyla, 3, and Eloise,1. Jack is from his first marriage to actress Anna Farris while his younger two daughters are shared with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

@prattprattpratt on Instagram

In a prior Instagram Story, the actor thanked his wife, 34, for motivating him to get up and get a workout in after he had tried to snooze.

"I was and now I'm up again today before the kids, but I didn't credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when i tried to go back to sleep," he said. "She poked me in the ribs and she said 'get up' so credit to all those people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else and credit to all those someone elses and those of you who don't have someone to poke you in the ribs."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger wed in 2019 after dating for more than a year. Pratt's previous marriage to Faris lasted from 2009 to 2018.

In December, the Guardians of the Galaxy star wished his wife of four years a happy birthday and thanked her for being a guiding light for him and their family.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife, partner, friend, toddler jungle gym, calendar aficionado, confidant and beauty queen," Pratt captioned the post. "You light up our world. We'd be lost without you. We love you so much."

In August, the dad of three also shared another snapshot of his life with his kids, showing off a makeover that his two daughters had given him.

"All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me," Pratt captioned the images. In both, he holds a confused expression, unsure what to make of his new look.

Pratt's full makeover included stick-on jewels above his forehead, pearls across his whole face, and blue nail polish that he held up to the camera in the second image.

RELATED CONTENT: