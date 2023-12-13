Chris Pratt is showering his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, with praise on her 34th birthday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the woman who keeps the family together with a carousel that included candid photos of her holding their two daughters and giving the family pooch some sweet love, too.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife, partner, friend, toddler jungle gym, calendar aficionado, confidant and beauty queen," Chris captioned the post. "You light up our world. We'd be lost without you. We love you so much."

Over on her Instagram Story, Katherine uploaded tributes from family and friends. One snap showed Katherine waking up to glitter surrounding her coffee maker and her coffee mug ready for a hot cup of joe. She also posted a short video with the caption, "Dreams do come true." The gift? A box of thin crackers, the sea salt type.

Not to be outdone, Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver, uploaded a slideshow video of Katherine as a baby, young child and then on her big wedding day.

"34 years ago today, the world became brighter, kinder, more loving because you came into it," Maria captioned her post, in part. "34 years ago today, I became a mother because of you."

Chris has taken every opportunity this year to profess his love and admiration for Katherine, whom he married on June 8, 2019. They share three children -- daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1. Chris also shares son, Jack, 11, with his ex, Anna Faris.

As the couple geared up to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this year, Chris spoke to ET and shared how he planned to spoil her, something he loves doing whenever the opportunity arises.

"Birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, I'm pretty good at picking out good presents for her," he said. "It's one of my love languages, gift giving, so I try to spoil her as much as I can."

Back in April, Chris opened up about his state of mind prior to meeting his future wife.

"There was a moment in my life where I was really struggling and felt really broken," the actor said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, 'Please save me,' and feeling saved. And shortly later meeting the woman of my dreams. It's all about timing. There's a perfect plan out there for you. You have to have faith."

