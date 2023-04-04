Chris Pratt Says He Was 'Broken' Before Meeting Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'There's a Perfect Plan'
Chris Pratt is recalling the moment he laid eyes on his future wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and the "perfect plan" that brought them together.
"There was a moment in my life where I was really struggling and felt really broken," the actor said in a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. "For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, 'Please save me,' and feeling saved. And shortly later meeting the woman of my dreams. It's all about timing. There's a perfect plan out there for you. You have to have faith."
Pratt remembered first meeting Schwarzenegger in church, after he spotted her from his seat in the front row.
"You kind of don't want to be like, 'Whoa, who's that?' at church," he quipped. "But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken, help me. But who's that?' So we hit it off. We didn't start dating right away, but we met there and later on, ended up going out."
The couple was married on June 8, 2019 after one year of dating.
"God has a fast-forward button, you know, when it's right, boom," he said. "You get hit, you fall in love, you get married, now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family. It feels really great."
Pratt shares 10-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. He and Schwarzenegger are parents to daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who will celebrate her first birthday in May.
Their daughters served as the inspiration for Schwarzenegger's new book, Good Night, Sister, while Pratt joked that he's particularly fond of another book written by his wife: The Gift of Forgiveness.
"When I screw up, I say, 'Hey, remember your book. Remember, forgiveness is a gift, honey, so you should probably forgive me," he cracked.
Host Drew Barrymore said that she had bonded with Schwarzenegger over the same book and, today, she's hoping to receive some dating help from the 33-year-old author and her mom, Maria Shriver -- aka "Matchmaker Maria," as Pratt calls her.
"She loves it," Pratt said of her matchmaking skills, urging Barrymore to reach out. "She and Katherine both think obsessively about this stuff. So if you set them out there, they are going to hurry it up and get you along."
Pratt and Schwarzenegger recently made a rare red carpet appearance together at Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World Celebration, as Pratt is voicing the iconic character of Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The actor recently got candid with ET about seeing the film for the first time.
"Man, it was a lot. I did get a little emotional watching this," Pratt confessed at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Saturday. "I mean, first of all, I didn't know what the movie was going to look like. I've been doing several sessions over the course of many years to get this thing done and I was really hoping that we didn't screw it up. I got emotional because it took very little time for me to realize how special this movie is while I was watching it."
The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters April 5.
