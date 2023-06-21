Katherine Schwarzenegger is showing Chris Pratt love on his big day, calling him "my love angel face" on his 44th birthday.

Katherine took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of photos featuring the doting couple taking selfies in a car, enjoying a tiki bar date and holding hands while walking in some kind of arena tunnel. There's also a photo of Pratt sitting down facing the ocean with his arms raised to the sky. The last photo features the couple enjoying a brisk walk and a cup of coffee.

"Happy birthday to my love angel face @prattprattpratt ! So fitting the sun is shining in LA today (for the first time in months) because you’re a burst of sunshine in all of our lives and we love you like crazy!" Katherine captioned the post. "This will be your best year yet! I love you and love celebrating you! Happy happy!"

Katherine's mother, Maria Shriver, also commented on the post and praised her son-in-law.

"You are a burst of sunshine indeed !! a solid calm loving presence as well," Shriver wrote. "Happy birthday Chris we love you you are such a good man you are going to have a fantastic year of life xo ❤️."

June's a big month for the couple. Not only is it Pratt's birthday month, but it's also the couple's wedding anniversary month. They celebrated earlier this year when the Jurassic Park star and the firstborn child of Maria and Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, where they tied the knot four years ago on June 8, 2019.

This time, however, they were busy parents enjoying a night away, which according to Pratt, is much more of a rarity these days.

"Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years," he captioned an anniversary tribute on Instagram. "Back to the spot where we said 'I do!' Love you honey!"

Katherine echoed the sentiment, writing, "Came back to the place where it all happened ♥️ happy anniversary to my love angel face. I love life with you ♥️."

ET recently spoke with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star, in which he hinted at their upcoming anniversary travel plans.

"We're going to take a little time away. It's been pretty heavy duty with a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, and a 10-year-old half the time, so we're knee-deep in kids," Pratt said.

He and Katherine share daughters Eloise, 1, and Lyla, who will turn 3 in August. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris share a son, Jack, who will turn 11 in August.

"Hopefully we're gonna get a night just to ourselves, which would be the first night just to ourselves we've had in quite some time," Pratt noted. "I've got some plans that I'm hoping will work out."

