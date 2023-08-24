Chris Pratt Reveals His Pearls and Nail Polish Makeover: 'Jack Would Never Do This to Me'
Chris Pratt, makeover extraordinaire? The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared two photos to Instagram on Thursday featuring face jewels and nail polish that appeared to be applied by his two daughters.
"All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me," Pratt captioned the images. In both, he holds a confused expression, unsure what to make of his new look.
Pratt's full makeover included stick-on jewels above his forehead, pearls across his whole face, and blue nail polish that he held up to the camera in the second image.
Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, share daughters Eloise, 1, and Lyla, 3. Pratt is also father to Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
In June, ET spoke to Pratt and Schwarzenegger ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary.
"We're going to take a little time away. It's been pretty heavy duty with a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, and a 10-year-old half the time, so we're knee deep in kids," Pratt said of their upcoming celebration.
"Hopefully we're gonna get a night just to ourselves, which would be the first night just to ourselves we've had in quite some time," Pratt said of himself and his wife. "I've got some plans that I'm hoping will work out."
That he has something planned is no surprise, as Pratt told ET that he likes to spoil Schwarzenegger "every chance" he gets.
"Birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, I'm pretty good at picking out good presents for her," he said. "It's one of my love languages, gift giving, so I try to spoil her as much as I can."
Schwarzenegger also showed her husband some love for his birthday later that month, sharing a series of photos featuring the doting couple taking selfies in a car, enjoying a tiki bar date and holding hands while walking in some kind of arena tunnel.
"Happy birthday to my love angel face @prattprattpratt ! So fitting the sun is shining in LA today (for the first time in months) because you’re a burst of sunshine in all of our lives and we love you like crazy!" she captioned the post. "This will be your best year yet! I love you and love celebrating you! Happy happy!"
