Chris Pratt Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute in Honor of Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Gave Him a Golfin…
‘The Voice’: Bryce Leatherwood Reflects on Win and Biggest Advic…
Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Watch 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Passionate Poem Read…
'The Voice' Finale: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Left Speechle…
'Sister Wives': Meri Fights to Save Her Marriage to Kody After C…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Janelle Announce They're Separated
Gisele Bündchen Out to Dinner With Her Martial Arts Instructor a…
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
Gwen Stefani Jokes About Perfect ‘The Voice’ Parting Gift for Hu…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's R…
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Dead at 71
Al Roker Says He Feels ‘Good’ and ‘Strong’ After Hospitalization
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Talks ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Final Sea…
Ellen Pompeo 'Super Happy' With Decision to Leave 'Grey's Anatom…
Brendan Fraser Reacts to His 'Brenaissance' and Outpouring of Lo…
Chris Pratt celebrated a very special day. The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to social media on Tuesday to wish his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, a happy 33rd birthday.
"Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday," the actor wrote. "The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you!"
Pratt’s post led with a picture of him and the birthday girl from their wedding. Additional pictures included various moments of the couple with their daughters, Lyla, 2, and six-month-old Eloise, whose faces the Jurassic World star covered up with pink hear emojis.
The couple spent Schwarzenegger’s birthday in the Brentwood neighborhood, smiling and holding hands after shopping and eating lunch.
Schwarzenegger also got a very special birthday wish from her mother, Maria Shriver.
"Happy, happy birthday my beloved @katherineschwarzenegger! You are such a joy in my life. Your smile lights up everyone’s life. You have a heart of gold," she wrote next to a video of the birthday girl through the years.
"You are the best mama, wife, daughter, sister, friend, cousin, and confidante! You care about everyone. You are my everything! Nothing makes me prouder than to be your mama. Nothing makes me happier than to be in your company, laughing, playing, just being! God gave me the greatest gift in the world when he made me your mama! I love you to the moon and back, forever and ever! Happy happy birthday, baby!! 🥳🎉🎂 #happybirthdaykatherine," Shriver added.
The Maverick and Me author’s birthday wishes come six months after she penned a sweet dedication to her husband on his special day, along with a sweet collage of pictures.
"Birthday Boy! Happy birthday to you," she wrote. “We love you so much! I feel like the luckiest in the world to live life with you. You’re the most loving father, the most supportive partner and you have the biggest heart and we are so blessed to feel and witness your love. Happy happy handsome."
Pratt dished to ET about the special way his wife let him spend his birthday.
"The day before [my birthday], I got a hall pass to go golf, which was pretty fun," Pratt said with a beaming smile. "Yesterday, I had a very low-key day. I spent it with my daughters and wife, and I cooked some steaks at home. It was pretty fun!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's Thanksgiving
Chris Pratt Talks 'Lowkey' Birthday Festivities With His Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby Eloise Christina