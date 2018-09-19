Chris Pratt is helping celebrate inspiring athletes.



In a new video, the Avengers: Infinity War star partnered with Michelob ULTRA to surprise 95 runners who participate in Achilles International, a non-profit organization that works to help athletes with disabilities participate in mainstream running events. The runners all convened at a bar in Los Angeles, totally unaware that the A-lister was nearby.



“They went on a run today,” he explains before meeting the group. “They have no idea I’m here. I’m going to totally surprise them. It’s just about to happen right now.”



That’s when the 39-year-old actor strides down a staircase and greets the gang, who made it clear that they are one hardworking bunch.



“I did a marathon three days ago,” one participant shares. “Not bad for a 52-year-old.”



Another runner says that he’s run in six marathons with the group.



“Oslo, Paris, ran in Cuba,” he says, adding: “I never got to travel with my family growing up. Like, now that I got this family, we just go on family vacations.”

Pratt then shares another surprise with the athletes. Team ULTRA, the runners sponsored by its namesake beer, are inviting the Achilles International athletes to join them at the New York City Marathon. Each runner was greeted by a Team ULTRA member and given a bib for the race.

Check out the touching moment up above and get more breaking celebrity news in the clip below.



