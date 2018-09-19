John Oliver is a father of two!

The Last Week Tonight With John Oliver host and his wife, Kate Norley, secretly welcomed their second child, a son, about three months ago. The Emmy winner revealed the happy news during the 2018 Emmy Awards Governors Ball on Monday night.

When People asked him where he would be displaying his new trophy, the 41-year-old English comedian replied, "I have no idea! We have a 3-month-old, so far away from the 3-month-old as possible," seemingly confirming the news.

Oliver and Norley are also parents to an almost 3-year-old son. The couple met at the 2008 Republican National Convention and married in 2011.

The relatively private parents admitted that they were "tired" but that having two kids was "the best" experience. “It’s bewildering [and] exhausting juggling that and the show, but no, it’s the greatest,” Oliver explained, sharing that his eldest will be starting preschool soon.

Oliver and Norley join the list of celebs who recently added a bundle of joy to their families. Singers Michelle Brand and Patrick Carney welcomed their first child together, a son named Rhys, on Aug. 28. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are now parents of two, and The Good Wife star Josh Charles' wife, Sophie Flack, gave birth to a baby girl on Aug. 22.

See who else joined the club in the video below.

