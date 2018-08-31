Claire Danes Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Hugh Dancy

Congratulations to Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy!

A rep for the couple tells ET that the couple welcomed their second child on Monday in New York.

Danes and 43-year-old Dancy are already parents to their 5-year-old son, Cyrus. The Homeland star announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2 in April during her appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, where Stern asked her about filming love scenes for the hit Showtime series.

"OK, so I'm gonna tell you, I'm pregnant," Danes told a stunned Stern. "I'm seriously preggo."

"I'm deep into my second trimeter," she continued, explaining that she was pregnant while filming the love scenes.

In a later appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Danes also recalled filming during her first trimester.

“You just feel horrible," she said. "You just feel rotten and you’re not allowed to say why. I was filming quite a lot and just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. It was just embarrassing.”

However, the actress was beaming at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June, dressing up her baby bump in an asymmetrical black dress by Narciso Rodriguez.

ET spoke to Danes in May, where she revealed if she'd ever do a My So-Called Life reboot. Watch below:

