Claire Danes Was Reading Bad ‘Homeland’ Reviews While in Labor With Her First Child

Claire Danes is not immune to bad reviews – even when she’s in labor!

The 39-year-old pregnant actress opened up on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live about the birth of her first son, Cyrus, in 2012, and revealed that she was induced for the birth, so she knew what the date would be.

“It happened to be the day that we were going to have this person arrive, it happened to be the day of the finale of Homeland,” she explained of the season two moment. “People kept coming up to us in the store going, ‘Really excited for tonight!’ and we were like, ‘How do they know? Who leaked that?’”

Shortly after she and husband, Hugh Dancy, realized that fans were talking about the Showtime show and not her impending delivery, Danes started going through contractions which inevitably led to labor.

“It started to really kind of come on throughout the night… I couldn’t get to sleep because I was, I guess, in acute pain,” she explained.

While she was up, Danes decided to check out the reviews for the Homeland finale online.

“Three in the morning when you’re looking for feedback, what you mean is, 'Who hates me and how much?'” she quipped. “So, it didn’t take long for me to find the worst possible reviews available on the Internet.”

After a few minutes, Danes decided to take a step back and assess the situation.

“It kind of occurred to me, ‘Oh, I think I’m in labor. I think this is happening. And I’m reading bad reviews,’” she said. “I don’t think it gets more masochistic than that. So, I put the phone down.”

