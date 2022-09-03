Chris Rock appears to have directly addressed the joke that resulted in Will Smith slapping him at the 2022 Oscars, a controversial incident that will forever be remembered as the slap heard 'round the world.

During his and Dave Chappelle's co-headlining European tour at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Friday night, Rock reportedly opened up about the severity of the slap and the joke's harshness, or lack thereof, according to the comedian.

"Did that s**t hurt? Goddamn right," Rock said. "The motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told!"

The controversial episode went down at the 94th annual Academy Awards earlier this year after Rock took the stage to present an Oscar. While presenting, the Saturday Night Live alum quipped, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," referencing her shaved head. Within seconds, Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock with an open hand, on the face.

The Girls Trip actress has been vocal about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder which causes bald spots and hair loss. After delivering the slap, Smith returned to his seat and yelled, "Leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

Smith has since apologized three times -- first , after he accepted his Oscar for his role in King Richard, then again in an Instagram post before his public apology video last month.

A source told ET that Rock has no plans to reach out to the actor. The source believes that the timing of the apology is more for Will's best interest. "He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris," the source added.

Will Smith All Smiles While Stepping Out With Jada Pinkett Smith for First Time Since Public Apology This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Will Smith All Smiles While Stepping Out With Jada Pinkett Smith for First Time Since Public Apology

In the meantime, it appears Rock, who declined a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey following the slap, is not letting up when it comes to taking shots at Smith whenever he takes the stage. He's done so numerous times, including last month when he gave Smith a new nickname.

According to multiple reports, Rock made reference to the infamous Death Row Records founder, Marion “Suge” Knight, during his set in Atlanta as part of the Ego Death World Tour. Rock reportedly referred to Smith as “Suge Smith” referencing the record label owner who is known for his history of violence.

"Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," he said. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day. I got kids."

Rock also made a joke at Smith's expense during his Madison Square Garden show.

For his part, Chappelle also addressed Smith during the UK show, calling Smith's slap a "very strange choice." Chappelle also reportedly accused Smith of doing "an impression of a perfect man for 30 years," and that he hopes Smith "doesn't put that mask back on."

It's safe to say Rock and Chappelle will have more to say about the subject as their stand-up tour hits O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

RELTED CONTENT:

Chris Rock Has 'No Plans' to Reach Out to Will Smith After Apology Video (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Slams Chris Rock's Joke About Her Murder

Chris Rock Says He Turned Oprah Winfrey Interview After Oscars Slap

Will Smith Feels 'Less Ashamed' After Video Apology

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out for First Time Since Oscars

Willow Smith Addresses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Chris Rock Has 'No Plans' to Reach Out to Will Smith, Source Says