Chris Stapleton Reacts to Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Getting Emotional During National Anthem (Exclusive)
Chris Stapleton Reacts to His National Anthem Performance at Sup…
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance: Everything to Expect!
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Prioritizing Health Following …
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
Kevin Hart Declares It's 'Rihanna's Concert Feat. the Super Bowl…
Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shares Which Son Is Her Favor…
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna ‘Grateful’ for Major Accomplishments From the Past Year
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
ABC Producer Dax Tejera Cause of Death Revealed
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Allison Holker Files …
Rihanna Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2! Her Super Bowl Baby Bump De…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
How A$AP Rocky is Supporting Rihanna Ahead of Her Super Bowl LVI…
Amid a night of moving performances from Rihanna and Sheryl Lee Ralph, country singer Chris Stapleton brought Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears as he performed a soulful rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
The 44-year-old "Starting Over" crooner belted out the "Star Spangled Banner" while playing the guitar for the crowd at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
"Man, it felt great. It really did," Stapleton told ET's Kevin Frazier after his touching performance. "The energy was good and the crowd was hyped up for the game, so that kind of gets you ready to go."
Stapleton, who hadn't seen the viral moment of Coach Sirianni in tears as he sang, admitted that he may never see it.
"I don't know if I can watch it, man," he told ET. "I try not to watch myself back too much."
Sirianni spoke about his tearful moment at the press conference after the game.
“I've dreamed about this since I've been two years old," he shared. "It's just emotional because there's a lot of work, not just by myself, but a lot of people. Starting with my wife and my kids, my brothers, my dad and just so many people... It's just emotional in that moment knowing where we were.”
For more from the Super Bowl performances, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chris Stapleton Sings ‘National Anthem’ as Players and Coaches Tear Up
Chris Stapleton, Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph to Perform at Super Bowl
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Lip-Sync Rumors After Super Bowl Pre-Show