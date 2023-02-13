Amid a night of moving performances from Rihanna and Sheryl Lee Ralph, country singer Chris Stapleton brought Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears as he performed a soulful rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The 44-year-old "Starting Over" crooner belted out the "Star Spangled Banner" while playing the guitar for the crowd at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"Man, it felt great. It really did," Stapleton told ET's Kevin Frazier after his touching performance. "The energy was good and the crowd was hyped up for the game, so that kind of gets you ready to go."

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVIIpic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Stapleton, who hadn't seen the viral moment of Coach Sirianni in tears as he sang, admitted that he may never see it.

"I don't know if I can watch it, man," he told ET. "I try not to watch myself back too much."

NFL/YouTube

Sirianni spoke about his tearful moment at the press conference after the game.

“I've dreamed about this since I've been two years old," he shared. "It's just emotional because there's a lot of work, not just by myself, but a lot of people. Starting with my wife and my kids, my brothers, my dad and just so many people... It's just emotional in that moment knowing where we were.”

Nick Sirianni on Crying Before the #SuperBowlLVII



“I've dreamed about this since I've been two years old… It's just emotional because there's a lot of work, not just by myself, but a lot of people. Starting with my wife and my kids, my brothers, my dad and just so many people” pic.twitter.com/BSqZ5TzQ46 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) February 13, 2023

