The ladies of Selling Sunset are making the most of summer weekends, enjoying some time out on the ocean over the weekend.

Chrishell Stause took to social media on Sunday to share snaps of her and her co-stars posing on a boat sporting colorful bikinis.

Raising their hands in the air, Stause, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith all had huge smiles while in celebratory mode.

“Carpe Diem!!“ Stause, 39, captioned the photo. “Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about 🤐😳🙌🏽🥰💗🥳🥳.”

Naturally, fans couldn’t help wondering if the ladies were celebrating Selling Sunset being renewed for a fourth season.

“You guys got renewed for another season!!!” wrote one Instagram user.

Others commented that they hoped the women were celebrating Christine Quinn or Davina Potratz leaving the series.

A second post featured more swimsuit snaps and a selfie. “There is a heat wave in LA. Stay hydrated 😜,” Stause captioned the photos. “More pics from yesterday! The BEST time. We paid for it a little today 😅🤕Worth it!”

She also mentioned being hungover on Sunday on her Instagram Stories.

Fitzgerald, meanwhile, shared a snap of the clan showing off their behinds, writing, “Girls just want to have fun! 😎 It’s literally impossible not to have fun with these ladies. Best day ever!!!”

On Monday, Stause appeared to have kicked her hangover and posted a flowery portrait, thanking fans for their support and positivity.

The good vibes come after Stause’s divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley played out on the recently released third season of the series.

Hartley filed for divorce in November, after two years of marriage, and was linked to co-star Sofia Pernas in May.

See more on the split below.

