Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 'Shang-Chi' Premiere

By Mona Khalifeh‍
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are making their red carpet debut as a couple. The love birds hit the red carpet Monday night at the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings premiere in Los Angeles.

Chrishell sported a black embellished mini-dress and silver sparkling pumps, while Jason kept it classy in a navy blue suit jacket, white collared shirt and matching blue slacks.

Chrishell shared some BTS moments from their date night on her Instagram Story, giving fans a peak at Jason, whom the former soap opera actress joked is "always working." She also posted a pic of the red carpet before she and the real estate mogul posed for photos. 

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim
Instagram/Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Staue
Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Speculation about the pair began in late July when Chrishell took to Instagram to share pics from her trip to Italy with her Selling Sunset co-stars, and showed PDA with Jason in some of the snaps.

Shortly after, a rep for Jason confirmed to ET that he and Chrishell were dating.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason said in a statement. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

The pair's friends and Selling Sunset crew were all aboard the new relationship, with Jason's twin Brett Oppenheim commenting on Chrishell's post, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."

"Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" Mary Fitzgerald wrote.

Jason previously dated Mary, while Chrishell was married to Justin Hartley. The pair tied the knot in 2017, and their divorce was finalized in January. Following Chrishell and Justin's breakup, the real estate agent was linked to Keo Motsepe, though she and the Dancing With the Stars pro called it quits in February.

