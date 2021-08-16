Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 'Shang-Chi' Premiere
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are making their red carpet debut as a couple. The love birds hit the red carpet Monday night at the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings premiere in Los Angeles.
Chrishell sported a black embellished mini-dress and silver sparkling pumps, while Jason kept it classy in a navy blue suit jacket, white collared shirt and matching blue slacks.
Chrishell shared some BTS moments from their date night on her Instagram Story, giving fans a peak at Jason, whom the former soap opera actress joked is "always working." She also posted a pic of the red carpet before she and the real estate mogul posed for photos.
Speculation about the pair began in late July when Chrishell took to Instagram to share pics from her trip to Italy with her Selling Sunset co-stars, and showed PDA with Jason in some of the snaps.