Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are making their red carpet debut as a couple. The love birds hit the red carpet Monday night at the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings premiere in Los Angeles.

Chrishell sported a black embellished mini-dress and silver sparkling pumps, while Jason kept it classy in a navy blue suit jacket, white collared shirt and matching blue slacks.

Chrishell shared some BTS moments from their date night on her Instagram Story, giving fans a peak at Jason, whom the former soap opera actress joked is "always working." She also posted a pic of the red carpet before she and the real estate mogul posed for photos.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Speculation about the pair began in late July when Chrishell took to Instagram to share pics from her trip to Italy with her Selling Sunset co-stars, and showed PDA with Jason in some of the snaps.