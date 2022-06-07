'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 10 Has Not Begun Production, Tax Fraud Trial Was Not Filmed
Fans of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best won't be seeing the high-profile tax fraud trail play out in the show's forthcoming episodes.
A source close to production tells ET that the show is not currently in production on season 10, meaning the trial -- which began nearly three weeks ago -- was not filmed as part of the series.
The source tells ET that the episodes airing at the end of the month -- which is the second half of season nine -- were filmed before the trial began.
Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty in their tax fraud trial on Tuesday. The couple was convicted on all counts in a federal court in Georgia, Insider reports.
Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per Insider. Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud, the outlet reports.
According to the outlet, the couple faces up to 30 years in prison.
In August 2019, the couple was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud, The Tennessean reported. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice, per the outlet.
Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty.
Todd claimed that a disgruntled former employee had set out to convince the U.S. Attorney's office that the Chrisleys were responsible for committing financial crimes. The trial got underway on May 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.
