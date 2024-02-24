Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 8-Month-Old Son Wren Is Walking

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's youngest child is on the move!

The Chrissy & Dave Dine Out star took to her Instagram Story on Friday with sweet footage of her and Legend's 8-month-old son, Wren, walking. "Oh lord help us!!" she wrote over the clip.

The milestone comes just weeks after the singer revealed their 1-year-old daughter, Esti, is also taking her first steps. "She’s walkin," Legend captioned a video of their little girl walking toward him before stumbling and falling down on the floor.

The siblings are close in age, as Teigen gave birth to baby Esti in January 2023. The longtime couple announced the birth of their baby boy five months later, revealing he was born via surrogate.

As fans well know, the two are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Luna and 5-year-old son Miles. In September 2020, they suffered the loss of their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again," Teigen wrote in Wren's birth announcement on Instagram. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?! At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John - I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

Ultimately, Teigen became pregnant with baby Esti and their surrogate became pregnant with baby Wren. "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she declared at the end of her post. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

