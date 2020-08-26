Chrissy Teigen is baby bumpin'. The model-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram Story on Wednesday to show off her bare growing belly. Wearing nothing but a white robe, Teigen marveled at how fast her third pregnancy is going.

"Wow, third baby goes fast. How is this possible?" the expectant mom -- who also shares daughter Luna and son Miles with husband John Legend -- said with a laugh as she flaunted her bump.

As for her pregnancy cravings, which she called her "night-stand mix," the Chrissy's Court star shared that she's really "crazy-addicted" to Blow Pop minis, especially the green apple flavor. She's also super into ham and cheddar Lunchables and said that she heats up the meat because "you're not supposed to have deli meat pregnant."

Teigen and Legend revealed that they were expecting their third child together in Legend's music video for his song, "Wild," featuring Gary Clark Jr. Toward the end of the music video, Legend wraps his arms around Teigen, who is wearing a loose-fitting white dress, and puts his hand on her stomach, drawing attention to what appeared to be a baby bump.

Following the video's release, sources close to the couple confirmed the pregnancy news to ET, with Teigen later sharing the news on her social media.

ET spoke with the "Bigger Love" singer just before the "Wild" music video was released, and touched on expanding his family.

"We don't plan these things. We haven't planned them right now, but we'll see what happens," Legend said of adding another baby to the bunch. "You spend enough time together, you never know."

Hear more of what he said in the video below.

