Chrissy Teigen had the support of her family when she went under the knife to have her breast implants removed.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old model posted to Instagram a photo of a card from her and John Legend's 4-year-old daughter, Luna, that sweetly instructed her to "have fun" getting her "boobs out."

In the Instagram caption, Teigen shared with fans that the "surgery went perfectly!"

"So, so, so, so, so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," the mother of two wrote.

Several celebrities reacted to Teigen's post, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "Kids are the best!"

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson quipped in the comments: "Bye Boobies!"

Halle Berry simply responded, "OMG 🤣"

Teigen announced in March that she was getting her breast implants removed after revealing she had taken a COVID-19 test so she could get the surgery.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" she wrote. "So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️."

Teigen later shared why she was getting them removed, noting that she's had them for over 10 years, which is about the time you should get them out.

“I really want them OUT,” she said, noting that having to stay at home would have been the perfect time for recovering from the procedure. “Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it’s not 'ESSENTIAL' smh."

Teigen is known for being open and honest with her fans about her body. Here's a look back at just one of the times that she showed off her stretch marks.

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Post-Pregnancy Stretch Marks This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Shows Fans Her ‘Thigh Hives’ and ‘Fun’ Stretch Marks

Chrissy Teigen Shares New Video of Her Stretch Marks on Her Hips Following Son’s Birth

Watch Chrissy Teigen Surprise 'Cheer' Cast While in a Bubble Bath

Related Gallery