It's shaping up to be a stressful week with a tight presidential election causing people across the country to wait for drawn-out results. After attending a rally for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in Philadelphia earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen spent Election Day evening at her home in Los Angeles.

The cookbook author and wife of John Legend took to social media to document how she was handling her anxiety throughout the evening.

Her two kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, played a "poop game" with a toy dog, squeezing until he popped out a nugget.

stress poop game playing pic.twitter.com/Q3llkKhsU3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

She also shared a video of herself giving her French bulldog, Pippa, some scratches under her chin.

"Therapy scratches, therapy scratches!" Teigen said.

When that didn't work, Teigen went to the kitchen to channel her energy into some tasty treats.

"Just stress cooking. Everything's fine, everything's fine. Don't worry about us, we're OK," she said, later showing fellow cookbook author, Adeena Susan, in her kitchen. "We're fine, it's OK. It's going to be fine either way. It's totally fine."

Despite her cooking cravings, Teigen didn't seem to have gourmet dishes on the menu. When one fan shared photos of her making Teigen's spicy miso pasta recipe, she retweeted the photos, replying, "Damn I'm having hard shell tacos with seasoning packets."

Damn I’m having hard shell tacos with the seasoning packets https://t.co/so9hknXyq3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

It's been a challenging few months for Teigen who lost her third child in late September after suffering pregnancy complications. Her first public appearance was Monday's rally. Watch the clip below for more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Loss at Joe Biden Campaign Rally This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chrissy Teigen Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Jack' Tattoo a Month After Losing Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen Feels 'Honored' After Hillary Clinton Shares Her Essay

Related Gallery