Chrissy Teigen Pens Post to Late Son Jack on National Son Day

Chrissy Teigen is remembering the son she lost on National Son Day. Teigen took to Instagram Tuesday night to share an emotional tribute to Jack, the son she and husband, John Legend, lost last year after suffering a pregnancy loss.

"And to the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me. I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. I didn’t get to take care of you, but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle," Teigen penned alongside a photo of her and Legend in the hospital as they grieved the tragic loss. "They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever."

Teigen -- who announced she was expecting baby No. 3 with Legend in Aug. 2020 -- was hospitalized after experiencing pregnancy complications last September.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she continued. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Teigen concluded her post by thanking fans for sending her and Legend "positive energy, thoughts and prayers."

"We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she said.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies, Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine," Teigen expressed. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Last November, Legend spoke with ET about the outpouring support he and his wife received since the loss of their son.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," the singer told ET's Kevin Frazier at the time. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

When asked how he and his family continue to push forward in such a positive manner after loss and the current state of the world, Legend replied, "Well, I think we have to."

"Whenever we go through personal challenges -- and I think challenges as a nation -- I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy," he explained. "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."

