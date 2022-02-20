Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are trying to expand their family.

Teigen took to Instagram Saturday to share that she's undergoing another round of In vitro fertilization, or IVF, in hopes of conceiving another child with Legend.

"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b***h," Teigen who shares daughter, Luna, 5 and son Miles, 3, with the "All of Me" singer wrote alongside a photo of herself stretching.

While Teigen was open about some of the side effects she's experiencing as a result of her IVF treatments, she also had a request for her fans, who she said keep asking her if she's pregnant.

"I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant, because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!" she continued. "But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild, but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn."

"Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??" Teigen added, concluding the fertility announcement.

Teigen shared more on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo that showcased IVF injectable medication typically given for egg retrievals, writing, "here we go again," alongside a gif of an egg and the word, "Lol," pointing to a cartoon of a crying uterus.

The former model's announcement comes nearly two years she suffered a pregnancy loss with their late son, Jack in September 2020.

Teigen has been open about her issues with fertility following her family's tragic loss, telling Refinery29 in April, "I'm in therapy and something that I talk about often is, I just don't understand how I can't [carry children] because I have a really healthy uterus now. I think one lingering thing is that Jack was so healthy, and it was just something with my body that was not right at that time."

"In my mind, I'm like, 'I need to try again, though. I want to try again. I believe my body's in a better place than it was,'" she added.

Teigen alluded to trying again, telling the outlet at the time she and her husband had a couple of frozen embryos that are "ready to go in," adding," If it's not me, somebody."

RELATED CONTENT

Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Elephant Tattoo, Shares Meaning

Chrissy Teigen Shares That She Is Six Months Sober In Celebratory Post

Chrissy Teigen Loses Daughter Luna's First Baby Tooth

Why John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Publicly Shared Photos of Late Son Jack This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery