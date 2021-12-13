Sometimes, those special moments in parents' lives can go a little awry. This recently proved to be the case for Chrissy Teigen following a milestone moment for her daughter.

Teigen took to her Instagram story on Monday to reveal that 5-year-old Luna had recently had her first-ever baby tooth fall out -- and that she then almost immediately lost it.

"Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink," Teigen captioned a video of a plumber taking apart the drain pipes under the marble countertop sink.

While she was upset over the accident, Teigen found a ray of hope when the plumber busted out a camera to get a better look down the pipe.

"Oh s**t we found it on the camera!" Teigen wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of what appeared to be a largely inaccessible part of her home. "Praise lord I was so sad."

She helpfully circled the baby tooth in red in the pic, although it's still nearly impossible to actually see.

Teigen did not reveal whether or not the plumber was actually able to retrieve the important dental keepsake.

