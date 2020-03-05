Chrissy Teigen is living in her own personal nightmare, thanks to her scary recurring dreams! The 34-year-old model and TV personality got candid on social media late Wednesday night, sharing that she's been struggling with night terrors that have led her to sleep in a different room.

"I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares," Teigen told her followers on her Instagram Story. "I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It's always the same nightmare."

Without sharing exactly what the nightmare was, Teigen added, "I'm tired of it and it's ruining my life, so I'm sleeping in a different room tonight. We'll see if this makes a difference."

She went on to seemingly cut off critics before they had a chance to complain, adding, "I understand it's very privileged to have an extra room, but I do. It's called a guest room. It's where guests sleep when they come over. There's no guests here so I'm sleeping here tonight."

I’ve been having the same nightmare for months. If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I’m soaking wet and so sad all day. I’m tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight pic.twitter.com/QUaYLtB65D — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2020

The Lip Sync Battle host noted that she starts working again soon, saying, "I need the energy, I need to feel good. I can't live this way anymore. I cannot do this nightmare anymore. It's driving me insane. It's literally making me crazy. I have to stop, it has to stop."

In lighter times, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, opened up to ET about their Super Bowl commercial, which aired last month. Watch the exclusive interview below:

