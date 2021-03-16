Chrissy Teigen was trying to share a thirst trap when her son, Miles, made a surprise appearance. Teigen took to Instagram Tuesday to share the topless photo gone wrong.

"Please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty," the Cravings author captioned the hilarious photo. Teigen was nearly naked when she peered down to find her 2-year-old son poking his head out between her legs.

Miles adorably was much more overdressed that mom, wearing gray sweatpants and a Lightning McQueen hoodie. Fans couldn't get enough of the pic in the comments.

This isn't the first time the little one has found himself in one of his mom's photos. In a recent snap from Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards, Miles can be seen sitting in the background, staring at his parents while they posed for photos, celebrating the awards show from home.

Instead of attending the celebration in downtown Los Angeles, Teigen and husband, John Legend, appeared from the comfort of their own home. Legend was rocking a Versace robe and "mincing garlic" when he found out he won the award for Best R&B Album for Bigger Love. In a video posted on his Instagram on Sunday, Teigen excitingly asks him, "John, you just won R&B album of the year!? How are you going to celebrate?"

"Mincing garlic," the singer replies in his clip, which he also captioned, "How we’re celebrating our Grammy over here! I love you, @chrissyteigen! Thank you for inspiring me every single day. And thanks for the outstanding cacio e pepe I was mincing garlic for!"

