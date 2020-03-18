Chrissy Teigen is asking her followers to practice forgiveness. The 34-year-old model and TV personality took to Twitter on Tuesday night to speak out in defense of Vanessa Hudgens after the actress was publicly slammed for her comments about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s**t. and so are you. And they, and you, will learn from it and hopefully their history says they’re good," Teigen tweeted. "It’s OK. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f**kin moment. But you don’t have ruin their lives."

Teigen, who has publicly apologized in the past for her own errors, added, "This isn’t about me this time. But it will be one day, or it’ll be you. But yeah, today it’s Vanessa lol. And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. But you are d**n well trying your best. Just stop."

this isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you. but yeah today it’s Vanessa lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Teigen's followers weren't all in support of this sentiment, and she responded to several. When someone noted that they felt Hudgens' comments were "insensitive," Teigen replied, "Definitely agree it was. But we have all said insensitive s**t. Or maybe I'm just the only other one? But I promise, promise, promise I learned and she is learning now and that’s all you can ask for."

She concluded her defense of the High School Musical star by writing, "What can I say. Kids and online torture have made me a much more empathetic person. May you never be on the end of everyone hating you."

Definitely agree it was. But we have all said insensitive shit. Or maybe im just the only other one? But I promise promise promise I learned and she is learning now and that’s all you can ask for https://t.co/saLdU1ih3G — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

What can I say. Kids and online torture have made me a much more empathetic person. May you never be on the end of everyone hating you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Hudgens, 31, made headlines earlier this week when she did an Instagram Live that seemingly discredited the severity of the coronavirus after fan asked if she thought it would last until July.

"Yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bulls**t. I'm sorry, but like, it's a virus, and I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like... yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but like, inevitable?" Hudgens said at the time. "I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

She later apologized for her comments, saying the quotes were "being taken out of context."

"Hey, guys, so yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realize today some of my comments are being taken out of context. It's a crazy time... and I am at home and in lock down, and that's what I hope you guys are doing too, in full quarantine, and staying safe and sane," she said on her Instagram Story. "Don't take this situation lightly, by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y'all."

For more on Hudgens' comments and the response, watch the clip below:

