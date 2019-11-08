Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Her ‘Tone Deaf’ Joke About Her Mom

Even Chrissy Teigen, Queen of the Twitterverse, makes mistakes. The 33-year-old model and cookbook author took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize after a joke she made about her mom, Vilailuk, didn't sit well with some of her fans.

"My mom treats her air pods like they're disposable. Buys a few a month. She says they would be easier to not lose if they had....a cord," Teigen tweeted on Wednesday.

She soon learned that fans weren't pleased with her quip, and felt the tweet was flaunting her family's wealth, seeing as air pods run about $150 a pop.

"Oh man, I haven’t checked my mentions for a bit and I didn’t realize how many people were super pissed off about this," the Lip Sync Battle host replied to the tweet. "It was meant as a joke (and exaggeration) about how my mom doesn’t realize air pods are with a cord are headphones but it came across as super tone deaf and icky."

She went on to add, "I promise I will not always say the right thing in the right way but I also promise I hate disappointing or pissing you guys off. I’m sorry and I will do better to not be such an a**hole."

That wasn't enough for some of Teigen's followers, who continued to explain why they were offended by the joke.

"I love you Chrissy but seriously, stop pretending this is about tone and start campaigning for wealth redistribution," one person wrote.

"You keep saying this as if my husband and I don’t do anything for society and it’s really disheartening," Teigen replied. "It was a comment, a joke, a dumb one at that, that I’m sorry for. I hope we have done and continue to do things that contribute more than a dumb tweet. Again, I apologize."

The mother of two replied to another commenter, writing, "I don’t ever forget people are struggling. All I can do is tangible things to help make a difference outside the twitter world. It definitely showed that I’m a bit removed and I will do better as best I can."

Teigen's mom, Vilailuck, and father, Ron Teigen Sr., are in the middle of a divorce. Vanity Fair reporter Karen Valby, who recently interviewed Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, for the magazine's cover story, noted that the TV personality made a joke about the divorce proceedings during the interview process.

"@chrissyteigen and her lovely mom talked about the coming split during our @VanityFair time. 'Two Christmases!' Chrissy said she told her parents, trying to make a joke," Valby tweeted. "A marriage that was long more of a friendship is coming to an end. Life goes on."

