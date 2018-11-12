Stars are speaking out following Stan Lee's death.

Paramedics responded to Lee's house in the Hollywood Hills early Monday morning for a medical emergency. He was transported to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center where he passed away shortly after. He was 95.

Celebs took to Twitter following the news to pay their respects to the man who brought a slew of comic book creations -- including the Avengers, Spider-Man and X-Men -- to life.

Ryan Reynolds, who played the Marvel character Deadpool in multiple films, was one of the first to tweet his condolences. "Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything," he wrote alongside a photo of Lee.

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt took to Twitter to share a snapshot of himself and Lee, and penned a loving message of appreciation for the late icon.

"Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created," Pratt wrote.

🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018

KISS bassist Gene Simmons thanked the legend for making his childhood "so much more exciting."

"To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others," Simmons wrote. "You will be sadly missed. RIP."

"With great power comes immortality," Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

He lives forever through his work. What a giant.

With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018

Seth Rogen expressed his gratitude to Lee for "making people who are different realize they are special."

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚

#ripstanleepic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace Stan Lee



😢 — terry crews (@terrycrews) November 12, 2018

RIP, Stan Lee. He was one of my idols. One of the most prolific and influential authors of our time. His stories taught and entertained. And his characters made this nerd feel a part of a tribe of beautiful, wonderful weirdos. Thank you Stan. For everything... pic.twitter.com/oSnNvfCStE — Reid Scott (@mrreidscott) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee.. I had the honor of meeting him. 95 what a life... — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 12, 2018

Sad news to hear today. Even though I never met Stan Lee, I know I'm not alone when I say he had an enormous impact on the life through the characters he created. I am forever grateful for that. #RIPStanLeehttps://t.co/pYPTheZDH6 — Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) November 12, 2018

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheManpic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee#Wolverinepic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn't because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsiorpic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

What a legend and so grateful to have met you. Thank you Stan Lee for the adventures, characters and memories you've given the world. Your legacy will live forever. — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) November 12, 2018

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 12, 2018

Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed... pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2018

What can I say about the loss of a visionary who created one of my favorite characters I've ever played? Stan Lee's fun-loving wit, charm, and poetic legacy will keep him alive for generations to come. My heart hurts, and he will be sorely missed.#StanLee#RIP@TheRealStanLeepic.twitter.com/EPST2GkNTu — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) November 12, 2018

Grateful for your existence, inspired by your creations, awed by your legacy. Excelsior! #RIPStanLee — 🇺🇸 Taran “VOTER” Killam 🇺🇸 (@TaranKillam) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace Stan Lee. I talk/think about things you imagined every single day ❤️ — pw (@petewentz) November 12, 2018

Thanks for everything, Stan Lee. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 12, 2018

It’s with great sadness and respect that I write this note! I loved Stan Lee and was honored to be in Nick Fury and the Guardians Inferno end titles song with him. He is what America is about! A true Hero, Inspiration and the ultimate Gentleman!! #stanlee#marvelcomics#nickfurypic.twitter.com/2JcO6cX35j — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee.

You’ve inspired generations, and we thank you for being you.

You have now become immortal.

Excelsior!

🙏 — Jackson Rathbone (@JacksonRathbone) November 12, 2018

Saddened to hear about @TheRealStanLee’s passing. Condolences to his daughter. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee impacted us all in such a major way, and not just by bringing us epic stories. Superheroes have taught us so much about morality and empathy; what is right, and what is wrong. Thank you, Stan Lee, for providing amazing role models for so many generations. #Excelsiorpic.twitter.com/7xThJDkYr2 — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) November 12, 2018

I believe with all my heart that #StanLee would want to be celebrated today. Even through your tears, let’s flood the internet with all the artwork, good, great or awful, that’s ever been created in Stan’s name. #BreakTheInternetForStan#ArtForStan@MarvelStudios@Marvelpic.twitter.com/w9pyY18sZ5 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die.



Now THAT’S thinking ahead.



Thanks for so much of my life. You’ll never not be in it. — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 12, 2018

He inspired millions with his myriad, “Marvelous” characters, from Spiderman to Black Panther, Thor to the X-Men. Legendary creator Stan Lee is dead at 95. But his stories will live on and continue to ignite the imaginations of generations to come. Rest with the stars, great sir. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee. Your comics took up my entire childhood allowance budget. ❤️ — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) November 12, 2018

What a man. What a life.

When I first broke into Hollywood, he welcomed me with open arms and some very sage advice I’ll forever take to heart.

A true icon who impacted generations around the world.

Rest in love, my friend. #imagination#stanlee 💫 pic.twitter.com/dw3FXMgyHp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2018

Heartbroken.@TheRealStanLee represents the best of us. How grateful I am for his existence and influence. He lived to see his creations shape the world, and his legacy will inspire generations to come. But I’ll miss him. EXCELCIOR!!https://t.co/5MMhLiZZ4C — Seth Green (@SethGreen) November 12, 2018

